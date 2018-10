A court has imprisoned Andrii Myrutenko, a former Berkut riot police employee, for nine years for informing militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) about the arrival of Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov and President Petro Poroshenko in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone in July 2014.

This follows from respective court's ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the ruling, in May 2014, police major Myrutenko was sent to the ATO zone, however, staying in the population center of Izium (Kharkiv region) between May 27 and July 6, 2014 he was permanently in touch with a representative of the DPR whom he informed about the location of checkpoints, ammunition, movement and disposition of the military personnel and machinery of the Ukrainian army.

