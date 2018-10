Number Of Banks' Outlets Down 368 To 8,800 In Q3

In the third quarter of 2018, the number of outlets of the Ukrainian commercial banks decreased by 368 to 8,760.

This follows from the statistical data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at October 1, 2018, the number of banks' outlets was 8,760, 9,128 outlet as at July 1, and 9,440 as at April 1.

Kyiv-based Oschadbank (Savings Bank) state-run bank, PrivatBank, Ukrsotsbank, VS Bank and Industrialbank cut the number of their outlets the most: by 236, 70, 45, 30, and 10 outlets respectively.

At the same time, the most considerable increase in the number of outlets was registered in Ukrbudinvestbank (seven), Ukrgasbank (three) and A-bank (three).

The largest network of outlets is maintained by Oschadbank - 2,744, PrivatBank - 2,038, Raiffeisen Bank Aval - 503, UkrSibbank - 310 and Alfa Bank (Ukraine) - 250.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in the first quarter of 2018, the number of bank outlets decreased by 49 to 9,440.