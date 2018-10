The National Bank of Ukraine states that high inflationary pressure has remained against the background of consumer demand.

The central bank has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, consumer inflation remained almost unchanged and made 8.9% year over year.

Prices rose by 1.9% month over month.

In the first nine months of 2018, inflation made 5.6%.