The director of the ammunition depot near of the Ministry of Defense located near the town of Ichnia, Chernihiv region, was sacked for improper anti-sabotage work a month ago.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said he was sacked in September.

Yurii Lutsenko said Ukrainian special forces tested how the staff of the ammunition depot was prepared to counteract acts of sabotage in August. They established absence of measures taken by the leadership of the ammunition depot to prevent acts of sabotage and the director was sacked in September.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 69,500 tons of ammunition was present at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense near Ichnia as at the moment when the fire started there.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has three theories of reason for the fire and explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense located near Ichnia. The main one is the subversion of the sabotage group, the second one is the violation of the rules of fire safety or storage of ammunition, and the third one is the deliberate arson or explosion in order to conceal the lack of ammunition.