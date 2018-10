Court In Luhansk Region Intends To Interrogate Turchynov And MP Pashynskyi As Witnesses In Case Of Ex-Party Of

The Starobilskskyi District Court of Luhansk Region intends to interrogate as witnesses National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov and Verkhovna Rada member Serhii Pashynskyi (faction of the People's Front Party) in the case of Oleksandr Yefremov, the former leader of the Party of Regions parliamentary faction, on October 23-24.

Yefremov's lawyers announced this at a press conference in the press center of Ukrainian News Agency.

Lawyer Andrii Smyrnov says the court has interrogated 80 prosecution witnesses.

According to him, the court will interrogate witnesses Turchynov and Pashynskyi on October 23-24.

According to the lawyers, the court has summoned for interrogation witness Volodymyr Huslavskyi, the former head of the Luhansk regional office of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, but the witness never come to the court.

"Huslavskyi has been hidden by efforts of Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko not to allow his second appearance in the Starobilskskyi District Court," Smyrnov said.

According to Yefremov's defense, Huslavskyi is to blame for the seizure of administrative buildings in Luhansk in April 2014.

The lawyers says Huslavskyi is a friend of Yurii Lutsenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Starobilskskyi District Court of Luhansk Region has extended the detention of Oleksandr Yefremov, the former leader of the Party of Regions parliamentary faction, until December 3, inclusive.

The court began considering the case against Yefremov on January 16, 2017.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office sent the case against Yefremov, who is accused of separatism, treason, organizing the seizure of the Luhansk regional administration, complicity in the seizure of the Security Service of Ukraine’s offices, and creation of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic," on January 4, 2017.