Minister Poltorak: Subversive Action Causes Of Explosions At Ammunition Depot In Chernihiv Region

Minister of Defense Stepan Poltorak considers that the cause of the explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense near Ichnia (Chernihiv region) was an act of sabotage.

He said this at the Wednesday meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 69,500 tons of ammunition were present at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense located near Ichnia as at the moment when the fire started there.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that as at October 9, 7 p.m. the fire at the ammunition depot near Ichnia was contained for 35%.