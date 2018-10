Cabinet Endorses Concept Of State Program Against Domestic Violence And Gender Violence Until 2023

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed the concept of the state program against domestic violence and gender violence until 2023.

The Cabinet of Ministers endorsed this decision at its sitting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, nearly 100,000 people in Ukraine are victims of violence and 90% of them are women.

According to the document, domestic violence is the reason for 95% of divorces in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law envisaging a criminal responsibility for domestic violence and compelling to marriage will become effective January 11, 2019.