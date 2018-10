Nadra Ukrayny To Acquire Over 50% Of Zakhidgasinvest

The Nadra Ukrainy national joint-stock company intends to acquire over 50% of shares in Lviv-based Zakhidgasinvest limited liability company.

This is said in the agenda for the October 10 meeting of the Antimonopoly Committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on October 10, the Antimonopoly Committee will consider a permit for Nadra Ukrayny to acquire a stake in Zakhidgasinvest.

The 50.01-percent stake in Zakhidgasinvest belongs to ENI (the Italian Republic) through ENI Ukraine holding B.V., 34.99% to Nadra Ukrayny, 15% to Cadogan Ukraine Holdings limited (part of Cadogan Petroleum plc (the United Kingdom))

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zakhidgasinvest intends to drill its first well in Ukraine before the end of 2015.

According to the statement, preparatory work has now been performed and a new, draft working program has been prepared and approved.

The Antimonopoly Committee authorized the Nadra of Ukraine company's subsidiary Zapadukrgeologiya (Lviv) and the Ukrainian-Canadian joint venture Kolomya Delta Oil and Gas Company to create the Zakhidgasinvest company in February 2012.

The ENI oil and gas group (Italy) bought a 50.01% stake in the Zakhidgasinvest company in June 2012.