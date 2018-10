6 Residential Houses Destructed Due To Explosions At Ammunition Depot In Chernihiv Region, No Casualties - Nat

The National Police states that a total of six residential houses were destructed due to the explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense near the town of Ichnia (Chernihiv region), no casualties have been reported.

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, four bodies of fire occurred in the town of Ichnia due to the explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense in Chernihiv region, the evacuation of local residents is still underway.

According to the report, a total of 12,300 people have already been evacuated.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine states that a total of 163 patients have been evacuated or dismissed from the Ichnia town hospital (Chernihiv region) due to the explosions at the ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense near the population center of Ichnia.

A part of the patients were relocated to other hospitals.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has refuted the information about presence of 88,000 tons of ammunition at the depot of the Ministry of Defense located near Ichnia and stated that about 50% of the ammunition had been taken away before the fire.

According to General Staff Deputy Head Rodion Tymoshenko, the amount of ammunition kept at the depot is 1.5-2 times lower than informed earlier.

At the same time, the General Staff representatives refused to call the proper amount of ammunition at the depot.

On Tuesday, October 9 at 3:30 a.m., fire and explosions started at the depot near Ichnia.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) said there were 88,000 tons of ammunition at the depot.