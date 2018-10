Ukrainian citizen Yevhen Panov, who was convicted in the Russia-annexed Crimea, has been convoyed from the peninsula to Moscow for a hearing of his case at a court of appeal.

His brother, Ihor Kotelianets, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Kotelianets, on October 25, Moscow has to host a hearing of the appeal court at which the prosecutors will demand extension of his imprisonment to 10.5 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unrecognized Supreme Court of the Russia-annexed Crimea sentenced Panov to eight years in prison on July 13.