The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine says it is under a cyber attack.

The press service of the State Fiscal Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the cyber attack began at 6 p.m. on October 8. The target of the attack was the User Account (cabinet.sfs.gov.ua, IP-address 217.76.198.152).

At 9 a.m. on October 9, the official web portal of the State Fiscal Service was attacked sfs.gov.ua, IP-address 217.76.198.157).

The provider identified a cyber attack (Denial of service attack, DoS attack) and used a mechanism to rebuff the attack.

As a result of the cyber attack, some internet users could not get access to the User Account and the official web portal of the State Fiscal Service.

The State Fiscal Service has reported about the cyber attack to the Special Communications Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine says the Russian secret services were involved in 35 cyber attacks on Ukrainian facilities and databases since January 1, 2018.