Lawyers of Ukrainian citizen Volodymyr Balukh, who was convicted in the Russia-annexed Crimea, state that their defendant has stopped his hunger strike.

Archbishop Kliment, Balukh's social defender, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He read out a letter of the convict dated October 8.

Balukh's hunger strike lasted for 205 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova has expressed her concerns about the state of health of Ukrainian activist Volodymyr Balukh arrested in the Russia-annexed Crimea.

She said that Russian Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova addressed director of the Federal Enforcement Service requesting the access for Denisova to Balukh.

Denisova asks the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to immediately assist in doctors' visit to Balukh.

Denisova said that Balukh was beaten by employees of the remand prison on September 14.