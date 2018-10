General Staff: No Victims Reported Due To Fire At Ammunition Depot Near Ichnia

No casualties have been reported following the fire and explosions at the Ministry of Defense's ammunition depot located near the population center of Ichnia (Chernihiv region).

Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) states that a total of 88,000 tons of ammunition are stored at the Ministry of Defense's ammunition depot located near Ichnia.

The population is being evacuated from the zone of possible impact.

A total of 35 buses are being used in the evacuation.

About 12,000 people have already been evacuated.

Airspace has been closed within 30-kilometer radius.

The military prosecutor's office has launched an investigation in the fact of explosions at an ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense located near Ichnia.

The case was opened under Section 3 of Article 425 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (habitual negligence).

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Chernihiv region is urged to hold a pretrial investigation.

President Petro Poroshenko has convened law enforcers to hear their report on the explosions at an ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense in the population center of Ichnia.

The road and rail traffic has been stopped due to the fire and explosions at an ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense in Ichnia.

On Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., the fire and explosions started at an ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine near Ichnia.

A total of 10,000 people have been evacuated.

The depot area is 682.6 hectares.

On September 26, 2017 at about 10 p.m., fire started in the territory of an ammunition depot of the Ministry of Defense in Vinnytsia region.