IMF Improves GDP Growth Outlook For Ukraine For 2018 From 3.2% To 3.5%

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded the gross domestic product growth outlook for Ukraine for 2018 from 3.2% to 3.5%.

This follows from the World Economic Outlook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the IMF worsened the GDP growth outlook for Ukraine for 2019 from 3.3% to 2.7%, as well as that for 2020 from 4% to 3.4%.

The estimate of the average annual inflation in 2018 has been improved by 0.1 percentage point from 11% to 10.9%, and in 2019 by 0.7 percentage point to 7.3%.

At the same time, the estimate of the current account of balance of payments deficit has been improved to 3.1% from 3.7% of the GDP in 2018.

The IMF worsened the outlook for the indicator for 2019 to 3.9% from 3.5% of the GDP.

In 2018, unemployment in Ukraine is expected to be 9.4%, and 9.2% in 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Bank worsened the GDP growth outlook for Ukraine for 2018 from 3.5% to 3.3%.

According to the World Bank, next year, the GDP is likely to grow by 3.5% (4% was envisioned in the previous outlook), and is expected to be 4% in 2020.