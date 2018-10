The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved new strategy for Ukraine.

The EBRD has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The strategy provides for priorities in the Bank's activity in the country in the forthcoming five year.

The EBRD will pay particular attention to projects within which investments will go with promotion of reforms in the fields of privatization, energy security and efficiency, financial sector, trade and infrastructure.

Operational and strategic priorities of the EBRD in Ukraine can be divided into the following groups: assistance in privatization and commercialization in the public sector aimed at raising competitiveness and efficiency of management: EBRD will assist private sector in its participation in all sectors and further commercialization of state sector companies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the EBRD is the largest international financial investor in Ukraine.