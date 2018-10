SBU: Wagner PMC Commander Utkin Takes His Relatives From Ukraine In 2016

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says Dmitry Utkin, the commander of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company), took all of his relatives from Ukraine in 2016.

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

He says Utkin has not been in Ukraine since 2013.

"As for the relatives of Utkin they left Ukraine in 2015 - early in 2016," he said.

He says Utkin is a key figure in criminal cases of the SBU.

According to him, Utkin is not on a red notice of the Interpol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.