The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says Russia has plans to involve mercenaries of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company) to destabilize the situation in some Balkan countries.

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"We are actively sharing information with our foreign colleagues as we think these 'private armies' of Putin pose danger to the entire world. They have been spotted not only in Syria and Ukraine, but also in Africa and Asia. I emphasize, in our opinion, it is not excluded that the next place where they will be used is in the Balkan countries. Otherwise, it is difficult to explain why tens of citizens of the Balkan countries are members of the Wagner PMC," he said.

He says foreign mercenaries of the Wagner PMC will be used by Russia to destabilize the situation in their countries.

He says a lot of foreign mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, from Serbia mostly, have been granted Russian citizenship and stay in the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.