Information provided by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) helped the United States to deliver strikes on the Russian mercenaries near the town of Khasham in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate, Syria, on February 7, 2018.

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

He noted that the SBU provides western secret services with information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company).

"I think the knowledge we shared with our colleagues from the United States played its role during consideration of the decision to deliver the bomb strike (on the Russian mercenaries) in Syria on February 7, 2018. Why? Because we showed them who those people were and that they were secret killers. I think on receiving our information our American colleagues equipped their forces appropriately and that helped them psychologically also because they understood those people were not their colleagues from the Russian army and even not mercenaries, that those people were secret killers," he said.

He noted that 82 Russian mercenaries were killed in that battle on February 7.

The SBU has published personal data regarding all 206 fighters of the Wagner PMC who participated in that battle.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.