Cabinet Approves Agreement With Serbia To Extend Visa-Free Stay From 30 To 90 Days

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved amendments to the agreement with the Government of the Republic of Serbia to extend visa-free stay from 30 to 90 days within six months.

This is said in the Executive Order 794 dated October 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The approval of the agreement by the Cabinet of Ministers is an internal state procedure required to enact it.

The agreement will take effect once the two countries inform each other about accomplishment of the internal state procedures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Ukraine and Serbia agreed to extend visa-free stay from 30 to 90 days within 180-day periods.