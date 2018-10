PrivatBank has invited a tender to select Ukrainian and international companies for attracting potential investors during the sale of a number of large assets of the bank.

The financial institution announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The press service of PrivatBank said the financial institution intends to offer its share in the Bukovel resort, the hotel Radisson Blu Resort Bukovel, a football stadium and a training base in Dnipro.

PrivatBank will also put up for sale the Myr hotel in Kyiv and the Pryozernyi trade and entertaining complex in Dnipro.

The financial institution invests Ukrainian and international companies with experience in rendering consulting services during sale of assets in the Ukrainian market and successful sale of such assets in Ukraine and abroad.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, 2018, the Kyiv Appeal Economic Court rejected a complaint of the National Bank of Ukraine and upheld a ruling of the Kyiv Economic Court of February 21 terminating mortgage agreements between the National Bank and the limited liability company Skorzonera.

In October 2017, the National Bank of Ukraine stated that PrivatBank had to dispose of assets that do not directly correspond to the type of activity the bank is engaged in: the Bukovel skiing resort (Ivano-Frankivsk region), the building occupied by the 1+1 TV-channel and planes of the Ukraine International Airlines airline company (UIA, Kyiv).