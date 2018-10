The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says Ukrainian citizens, including from non-controlled territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions and the Crimea annexed by Russia, account for no more than 10% of mercenaries of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company).

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"According to information available to us, more than 5,000 people have come through the ranks of terrorists of 'Wagner'. The share of Ukrainian citizens, including residents of the Crimea who have taken Russian passports, does not exceed 10%," he said.

He says the Wagner PMC does not have permanent staff and mercenaries are hired for three months or more.

He says the Wagner PMC has a lot of Ukrainian citizens who are veterans of the Donbas war and have been involved in the combat operations in Syria 3-4 times.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.