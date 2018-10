Deputy Economy Minister Nefiodov: PayPal Not Planning To Come To Ukraine So Far

Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Maksym Nefiodov says the PayPal paying system is not planning to start working in Ukraine so far.

He said this live on the Fifth Channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PayPal does not want to come to Ukraine. People believe that all investors without exception are dreaming to be in Ukraine and the only thing stopping them is the bad Ukrainian government they are scared of. The thing is, and the case of PayPal and the case of IKEA proves it, that some investors just do not plan to be in Ukraine, not because the country is bad or good, not because of the investment climate, we are just not in their plans," he said.

He says representatives of the National Bank of Ukraine and the Ukrainian government have had a lot of talks with representatives of PayPal.

"We do hope and we take persistent efforts to change the situation," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in August 2018, the PayPal internet settlements system introduced an opportunity of cross-border transfers from the United States for Ukraine through its subsidiary Xoom.

In November 2016, the National Bank of Ukraine said that the PayPal internet settlements system did not want to start its operation in Ukraine in the next 12 months.