SBU Possesses Evidence Of Involvement Of Russian Mercenaries Of Wagner PMC In Murder Of 3 Russian Journalists

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it possesses evidence of involvement of Russian mercenaries of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company) in the murder of three Russian journalists Orkhan Jemal, Alexander Rastorguev, and Kiril Radchenko in the Central African Republic.

Ihor Huskov, the head of the staff of the SBU, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

He says the Wagner PMC operates in the Central African Republic.

According to him, the Russian authorities and the leaders of the Wagner PMC are taking efforts to conceal the involvement of the Wagner PMC in the murder of three Russian journalists and are spreading fake news about disbanding of the Wagner PMC.

Late in July 2018, there appeared media reports about the murder of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic who had arrived there to carry out journalist investigation about activities of the Wagner PMC.

Russia denies involvement in the murder and says the journalists were killed by local gangsters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBU says it has received from the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) secret information about mercenaries of the Wagner PMC.