The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to order arrest of the strana.ua online publication’s Editor-in-Chief Ihor Huzhva in absentia.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An investigative judge at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv held a hearing on a petition to change the measure of restraint in relation to Huzhva I. A. from bail to detention on October 3, 2018," the statement said.

The investigating judge rejected the petition after a judicial review.

One of the reasons for the court’s refusal to order arrest of Huzhva was lack of information about an international arrest warrant for the suspect.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused on September 21 to order forfeiture of the bail of UAH 544,000 that was posted for Huzhva in the case involving extortion of a bribe from Member of Parliament Dmytro Linko (Oleh Liashko Radical Party faction).

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Huzhva on June 24, 2017 and set bail at UAH 544,000.

The bail was posted in February 2018, and the defendant left the country.

Huzhva announced on October 1 that Austria had granted him political asylum.