The Cabinet of Ministers regulated the technical requirements for devices for automatic photo/video recording of violations of traffic rules for use as evidence to bring violators to justice.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant resolution at a meeting on Wednesday and instructed the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade to finalize it within three days, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Introduction of automatic photo/video recording of traffic violations is expected to result in reduction of in the number of traffic accidents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs estimates that more than UAH 1.1 billion is needed for introduction of automatic photo and video recording of traffic violations.

Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv municipal administration Vitali Klitschko recently said that there is no regulatory framework for implementing a law that allows municipal inspectors to issue fines and tow parked cars that impede traffic.

According to him, the prerequisite for implementation of the provisions of this law is photo and video recording of violations, but the standards for technical devises for recording these violations have not yet been approved.