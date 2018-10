Mayor of Lviv, the leader of the Samopomich Association party Andrii Sadovyi decided to run for president.

The press service of the party announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The mayor of Lviv, the leader of Samopomich Andrii Sadovyi announced that he would submit his candidacy for participation in the elections of the President of Ukraine," the statement reads.

It is noted that the key elements of his electoral campaign will be "the mobilization of youth, the rupture of corrupt political responsibility in politics and the technological modernization of the country."

Sadovyi promised in the near future to make public the composition of the team in which he would go to the elections, and called for the unification of all forces that support the idea of ​​"decisive changes."

