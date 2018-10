Freedom House Concerned About Inefficiency Of Investigations In Assassination Of Sheremet And Assaults On Jour

The Freedom House nongovernmental organization has expressed its concerns about inefficiency of investigations in the assassination of journalist Pavel Sheremet and assaults on other journalists.

Freedom House President Michael J. Abramowitz has told this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that Freedom House called for more effective investigation in such cases.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Ambassador to Ukraine Marie L. Yovanovitch expects bringing all the guilty of murdering journalist Sheremet to justice.