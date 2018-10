Court Refuses To Order In-Absentia Arrest Of Strana.ua’s Editor-In-Chief Huzhva 17:34

Cabinet Regulates Use Of Devices For Automatic Photo/Video Recording Of Traffic Violations 17:06

Lviv Mayor Sadovyi To Run For President 17:04

Temperature Of +5...+13 Degrees, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Thursday 17:02

Freedom House Concerned About Inefficiency Of Investigations In Assassination Of Sheremet And Assaults On Journalists 16:59

Cabinet Approves Sales Conditions For 78.3% Of Centrenergo, Starting Price UAH 6 Billion 16:55

Poroshenko Approves Introduction Of Criminal Responsibility For Timber Smuggling 16:53

Cash Dollar Sell Rate 28.3298 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 28.0286 UAH/USD On Wednesday 16:50

Russia Spending USD 1.3 Billion A Year To Maintain DPR And LPR - Ukraine's Occupied Territories Ministry 16:46