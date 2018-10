The Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry of Ukraine states that annually, the Russian Federation spends about USD 1.3 billion to maintain self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.

Minister of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vadym Chernysh said this on the Priamyi TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine states that all high-ranking officials of the DPR agree their actions with Vladislav Surkov, an envoy of President of Russia Vladimir Putin.