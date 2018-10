Poroshenko Suggesting Rada Extend Till 2020 Law On Special Order Of Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donba

President Petro Poroshenko suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine extend the force of the Law of Ukraine On Special Order Of Local Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donetsk And Luhansk Regions until December 31, 2019 inclusive.

Respective bill 9153 was registered at the Ukrainian Parliament on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada had already extended the law until October 10, 2018.

At that, only the first article of the law took effect.

Under the article envisions introduction of special order in some cities, towns and villages of Donbas determined by the Ukrainian Parliament.

Other articles of the law have not taken effect yet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the law on special status of Donbas expires in October 2018.

United States Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker considers that extension of the Law of Ukraine On Special Order of Self-Governance in Some Districts of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions is extremely important for further retention of the sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Volker also said that Ukraine was beyond any risk in case the law force were extended, however, might face some if it were not.

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin considers that the extension of the law on special order of self-governance in Donbas was important to avoid lifting of the sanctions against Russia.