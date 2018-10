The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings against Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko on suspicion of submitting a false declaration.

The NACB announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, the relevant information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations in accordance with a court decision that ordered the NACB to register the criminal proceedings.

The investigation was initiated under Article 366-1 (false declaration) of the Penal Code.

According to Petrenko's electronic asset declaration for 2017, he does not own a home and lives in a rented one.

Media reports indicate that Petrenko's niece Bozhena Klychuk became the owner of two apartments in elite residential complexes in Pecherskyi district of Kyiv and a Lexus NX200 vehicle after his appointment.

However, she does not live in any of the two apartments registered in her name but lives in her mother’s apartment on Taras Shevchenko Boulevard.

Petrenko also stated in his declaration that he owns an 11-year-old Volkswagen Golf car, but he uses a rented Toyota car.

Meanwhile, Petrenko has substantial sums of money in cash and in bank accounts.

The minister has denied involvement in the purchase of these apartments by his niece.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) uncovered no violations in Petrenko’s electronic asset declaration for 2017.