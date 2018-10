Russia refused to transfer to Ukraine 75 convicted Ukrainians from 2014 to 2018.

The Ministry of Justice has said this in response to the Ukrainian News Agency's request.

It has been noted, from 2014 to 2018, the Ministry received 1,413 requests for transferring Ukrainian citizens convicted in foreign states to Ukraine.

Out of those, 1,118 requests were satisfied, and the citizens were transferred to Ukraine for serving their term in prison according to the Convention on transfer of convicted persons of 1983.

Besides, once Ukraine refused to accept a convicted Ukrainian citizen from Russia, because his actions, for which he was convicted in Russia, bring administrative rather than criminal responsibility in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office has extradited Russian refugee Timur Tumgoyev to Russia.