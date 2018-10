Court Refuses To Order Forfeiture Of Strana.ua Editor-In-Chief Huzhva’s UAH-0.5-Million Bail In Case Involving

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to order forfeiture of the bail of UAH 544,000 that was posted for the strana.ua online publication’s Editor-in-Chief Ihor Huzhva in the case involving extortion of a bribe from Member of Parliament Dmytro Lynko (Oleh Liashko Radical Party faction).

Huzhva’s lawyer Yurii Ivaschenko announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to Ivaschenko, the court issued the relevant ruling on September 21 after considering a petition from the prosecutor's office to order forfeiture of the bail amount.

“The court ruled that the defendant did not violate any procedural obligations and denied the petition from the prosecutor’s office,” he said.

The lawyer noted that Huzhva’s procedural obligations expired in February this year and that they were not extended by the court.

Therefore, according to Ivaschenko, Huzhva could not have violated them and thus provide grounds for forfeiture of the bail.

Law enforcement officials have not yet sent the indictment against Huzhva to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered detention of Huzhva on June 24, 2017 and set bail at UAH 544,000.

The bail was posted in February 2018, and the defendant left the country.

Huzhva announced on October 1 that Austria had granted him political asylum.