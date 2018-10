President Petro Poroshenko has declared changes in the asset state worth UAH 3.5 million.

This is said in the data posted by him in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, on Tuesday, he declared UAH 2.2 million in dividends from the Prime Assets Capital closed non-diversified corporate investment fund registered as a public joint-stock company.

The President has also declared UAH 1.317 million of the interest income from the deposits with the International Investment Bank.

In the year to date, Poroshenko's dividends from the Prime Assets Capital have made UAH 68.7 million, and the interest income with the International Investment Bank has made UAH 11 million.

Besides, in 2018, the President also declared UAH 0.8 million of income from real estate sale.

Thus, the total income declared by Poroshenko for 2018 as of Tuesday amounts to nearly UAH 80.5 million, five times more than for 2017, when his income made UAH 16.3 million.

The President's expenses made UAH 21.2 million in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine is considering an application of Serhii Tihipko on acquisition of more than 50% in the Kyiv-based Kuznia na Rybalskomu shipyard through a company in Cyprus.

The 49-percent stake in the plant indirectly belongs to Poroshenko through the Prime Assets Capital closed non-diversified corporate investment fund and the other 49-percent indirectly belongs to First Deputy Chairperson of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction at the Verkhovna Rada Ihor Kononenko through the Vik closed non-diversified corporate investment fund.