In the first nine months of 2018, the shortfall on revenues of the state budget for 2018 made 2.7%.

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the first nine months of 2018, the overall revenue of the state budget amounted to UAH 674.701 billion, UAH 18.858 billion less than expected (UAH 693.559 billion).

At that, the revenues of the general fund of the state budget were 2.8% or UAH 17.237 billion lower than expected, while those of the special fund of the state budget were 2.4% or UAH 1.620 billion lower than the target figure.

In the first nine months of 2018, the state budget received UAH 163.853 billion in unified social tax, and in September the figure made UAH 18.731 billion.

In September, the state budget's revenues exceeded the plan by 0.1% or UAH 82.3 million.

In September, the state budget revenues made UAH 67.138 billion when UAH 67.056 billion was the target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first eight months of 2018, the state budget revenues were 3% lower than expected.