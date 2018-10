Officers of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine continue to defend Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk (the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko).

He said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I still have bodyguards of the SBU and the Ministry of Interior Affairs," he said.

The Member of Parliament says he has informed the SBU and the Ministry about organization of another assassination attempt on him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, MP Ihor Mosiichuk said another assassination attempt was being prepared.

According to him, somebody wants to kill him until December 2018.