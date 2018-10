Russian Journalist Babchenko Accuses Russian Businessman Prigozhin Of Organizing His Failed Assassination In K

Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko accuses Russian businessman Eugene Prigozhin of organizing his failed assassination.

Bachenko wrote this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Babchenko is confident that the Federal Security Service of Russia had obtained access to his Facebook Massenger and recorded his phone talks.

According to him, the Russian authorities planned terrorist attacks and assassination of Russian opposition figures on May 26 when Kyiv hosted the final match of the EUFA Champions League.

According to him, in Lithuania the Russian authorities planned assassination of a political refugee from Russia who was granted political asylum in the United Kingdom.

Bachenko says British secret services investigate this crime.

Bachenko says Russian businessman Prigozhin is the organizer of assassinations of Russian opposition figures.

According to Babchenko, Prigozhin ordered his assassination following his critical posts against the Russian businessman.

Bachenko says Russia takes efforts to destabilize the situation in the south of Ukraine - in Odesa and Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 30, 2018, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Borys Herman, who is suspected of organizing the failed assassination of Russian opposition journalist Babchenko, to 4.5 years in prison after a deal with investigators.

The Security Service of Ukraine under the supervision of the Chief Military Prosecutor's Office has completed investigation within a case on organizing the failed assassination Babchenko.