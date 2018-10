Hungary says it will not recall its consul from Berehove and links the fact that Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó has been added to the list of enemies of Ukraine of the Myrotvorets Center with his critical statements against President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

The press service of Hungary's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Ministry's spokesperson Tamás Menczer said at a press conference in Budapest on September 30 that in Ukraine anti-Hungarian attacks were occurring with the involvement of the administration and state, as proven by the fact that Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó was added to the list of enemies of Ukraine of an extremist Ukrainian website after criticizing President Petro Poroshenko.

The statement reads that President Poroshenko and the pro-government political forces in Ukraine are attempting to gain support and votes by drumming up extremist sentiment.

The statement reads that Tamás Menczer also said that the attack against Transcarpathian Hungarians had moved to another level when Ukrainian secret services conducted an operation at the Hungarian Consulate in Berehove, with which they "broke all written and unwritten diplomatic rules."

According to the statement, Minister Péter Szijjártó had a meeting with Foreign Minister of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin in New York on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

"At the meeting, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister admitted that there exists no law in Ukraine that bans citizens from possessing a passport from another country. In addition, not law prevents the provision of another country’s passport and it is also not an offence for someone not to report the fact that they are also in possession of a passport from another country, explained Mr. Menczer, who confirmed that Hungary will not be recalling its Consul General or Consul from Berehove in view of these affairs, 'no matter how much the Ukrainians recommend this'," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the press service of the Zakarpattia regional prosecutor's office, the Security Service of Ukraine has opened a high treason case following the incident with the distribution of Hungarian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in Zakarpattia region at the Hungarian consulate in Berehove.