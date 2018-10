The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NACB) denies involvement in advertising NACB director Artem Sytnyk at the stations of the Kyiv subway.

The press service of the NACB said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"We have nothing to do with this," an employee of the NACB said.

The representative of the NACB declined to answer whether the NACB would demand to remove the ads from the stations of the subway.

In the morning of October 1, there appeared ads at the stations of the Kyiv subway depicting Artem Sytnyk. The ads read that he allegedly promises to name top corrupted officials at a meeting of the parliamentary anticorruption committee at 3 p.m. on October 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 19, Sytnyk did not come to a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada anticorruption committee where he was invited to report.