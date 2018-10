Register Of Large Taxpayers For 2019 Expanded By 10% To 1,500 Enterprises

The number of large taxpayers in the register for 2019 has increased by 10% to 1,500 legal entities.

The Office of Major Taxpayers of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In particular, the number of large taxpayers for the next year has increased by 136 enterprises or by 10% over the previous year and amounts to 1,500 enterprises, which indicates positive trends in the development of the economy of the country," reads the statement.

Large taxpayers are those whose income from all kinds of activities in the past four reporting quarters exceeds EUR 50 million, or whose overall amount of taxes paid to the state budget in the past four reporting quarters exceeds EUR 1 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Fiscal Service increased the register of large taxpayers in 2017 by 45% to 2,500 enterprises.

The State Fiscal Service has cut the register of large taxpayers in 2018 by 1,230 to 1,364 enterprises.