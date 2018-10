Volume Of Private Money Transfers To Ukraine Up 24.6% To USD 2.8 Billion In Q2

In the second quarter of 2018, the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine grew by 24.6% to USD 2.819 billion year over year.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poland is the leader in the terms of private money transfers to Ukraine.

The private money transfers from Poland increased during the reporting period by 13.8.9% to USD 890 million.

Russia was in the second place in the terms of private money transfers to Ukraine. During the period in question the private money transfers to Ukraine fell to USD 346 million against USD 357 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The United States was in the third place in the terms of private money transfers to Ukraine. The volume increased by 29.9% to USD 213 million.

The volume of private money transfers to Ukraine from the European Union in the second quarter of 2018 amounted to USD 1.731 billion and the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine from the Commonwealth of Independent States amounted to USD 391 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank improved the methodology for calculating the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine and carried out a reassessment of the volume of private money transfers to Ukraine for 2015-2017.

The revision accounts for appearance of new data over the past three years.