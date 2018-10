Deficit Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 0.6 Billion In August

Preliminary information provided by the National Bank of Ukraine indicates that in August 2018, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments amounted to USD 601 million.

The press service of the Ukrainian central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The deficit of the current account of balance of payments decreased to USD 601 million in August from USD 1.1 billion in July 2018 due to the lower deficit in trade in goods as a result of slower growth in imports.

In the first eight months of 2018, the the deficit of the current account of balance of payments amounted to USD 2.1 billion against USD 833 million in the same period of 2017.

The statement reads that exports in August grew by 10.5% to USD 3.7 billion.

The growth in exports was slower in August than in July because of reduction in production of metal companies and problems with shipment of goods in the Sea of Azov.

The volume of imports of goods amounted to nearly USD 5 billion in August. The growth has slowed down to 17.4% year over year because of less active imports of energy carriers and products of the chemical industry.

Net inflow of capital on the financial account in August amounted to USD 625 million (USD 142 million in August 2017).

In the first eight months of 2018, the net inflow of capital on the financial account amounted to USD 2.2 billion (USD 2.1 billion in the first eight months of 2017).

The surplus of the balance of payment amounted to USD 27 million in August.

The international reserves amounted to USD 17.2 billion as at early September.

The international reserves covered 2.9 months of upcoming import.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the deficit of the current account made USD 3.8 billion, according to preliminary estimates of the National Bank of Ukraine.