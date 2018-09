Kyiv City Council Re-Imposes Ban On Sale Of Alcohol In Kyiv From 11 PM To 10 AM

The Kyiv city council has banned the sale of alcohol in stationary retail facilities in Kyiv from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The relevant draft resolution was approved by 77 votes, with only 61 required, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not talking about a ban, we are talking about restricting the sale of alcohol only in stores. We do not say that consumption is bad, but there should be a culture and moderate use," said Vladyslav Mykhailenko, one of the co-authors of the document.

According to him, 70-88% of Kyiv residents support the restriction on alcohol sales at night.

The resolution bans the sale of wine, beer, alcohol, and low-alcohol beverages in stores.

It will not apply to restaurants, cafes, and bars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv regional division of the Antimonopoly Committee ordered the Kyiv city council in 2017 to lift its ban on sale of alcohol, low-alcohol beverages, and beer in stationary stores (shops and retail outlets) from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

On June 6, the Antimonopoly Committee announced that the Kyiv Economic Court’s decision to cancel the ban on sale of alcohol in stationary retail facilities in Kyiv from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. had entered into force.

In July, the Kyiv city council’s standing commission on trade, business, and regulatory policy recommended that the city council adopt a draft decision restricting the sale of alcohol in Kyiv from 11:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

In September 2017, the Kyiv city council excluded the sale of alcohol from the list of uses for temporary commercial and cultural facilities in Kyiv.