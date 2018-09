The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has obtained evidence that the "head of the People's Council" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic," Denis Pushilin, planned to forcibly remove the so-called "head" of "Donetsk People's Republic," Alexander Zakharchenko, from power.

The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Security Service officers have obtained an audiotape with evidence of preparation for forcible removal of ‘DPR head’ Alexander Zakharchenko by the so-called head of the ‘DPR People's Council,’ Denis Pushilin," the statement said.

According to the statement, the audiotape contains the recording of a conversation between Pushilin’s aide Alexander Lavrentiev and two unidentified people, which took place in the Yuvam restaurant in Antalya (Turkey) at 4:50 p.m. on June 12.

According to the statement, while discussing plans, Lavrentiev told his interlocutors that it was necessary to replace the current "head of the DPR" by September this year without holding elections and that emergence of a new acting "head of the republic" would solve the "Zakharchenko problem."

According to the statement, the SBU has four hours audiotape, and it will publish the most significant fragments. However, as of 3:30 p.m., the published audiotape cannot be played.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States’ Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker has said that the murder of Zakharchenko does not affect the situation in the Donbas.