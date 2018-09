Court Orders Arrest Of 3 Suspects In Attempted Murder Of Odesa Activist Mykhailyk Without Bail

A court in Odesa has ordered arrest of three suspects in the attempted murder of Odesa public activist Oleh Mykhailyk without bail.

Forostiak, an adviser to the head of the Odesa Regional Police, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The measure of restraint is arrest for 60 days," he said.

According to him, the court made the relevant decision on Thursday.

All the arrested suspects are Georgians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, law enforcement officials earlier detained suspects in the attempted murder of Mykhailyk.