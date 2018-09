Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko was one to initiate the wiretapping of one of the prosecutors of the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

He has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has urged the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to investigate wiretapping at the SACPO by employees of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).