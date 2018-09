CETAM Puts Up For Sale Gulliver Mixed-Use Complex In Kyiv For UAH 18.2 Billion

The CETAM state-run enterprise has put up for sale the Gulliver mixed-use complex in Kyiv at the starting price of UAH 18.177 billion.

This follows from the official website of CETAM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective auction is scheduled for October 16.

The bids are accepted until October 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2016, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Gulliver in Kyiv.

On January 10, 2017, the Kyiv Court of Appeal declared unlawful and cancelled the Gulliver's arrest, however, on January 17, the mixed-use complex was arrested again.