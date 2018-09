The Main Defense Ministry Intelligence Department states that Russian military men are getting ready for heavy bombardment of facilities of the Joint Forces Operation.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson Dmytro Hutsuliak has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, militants have held jet-propelled missile division drills near the population center of Volnovakha (Donetsk region) 25 kilometers from the confrontation line.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Ukrainian side to the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) has stated that militants continued violating so-called "school armistice" declared August 29, and brought their tanks and artillery to the conflict line.