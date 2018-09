In the first eight months of 2018, the state budget surplus made UAH 11.8 billion.

The State Treasury Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In August, the state budget surplus was UAH 25.2 billion.

The surplus of the general fund of the state budget in August made UAH 23.6 billion, and UAH 7.42 billion in the first eight months of 2018.

In the first eight months of 2018,the borrowings into the state budget amounted to UAH 133.8 billion (the general fund of the state budget) when the plan was UAH 162.1 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Treasury Service said that in the first eight months of 2018, the target revenue figure of the state budget suffered a 3-percent shortfall.

Over the eight months, the revenues of the state budget made UAH 607.47 billion, UAH 18.983 billion less than the plan.

In the first eight months of 2018, the state budget received UAH 145.122 billion in unified social tax, including UAH 18.296 billion in August.

In August, the state budget revenue figure fell short of 2.9% or UAH 2.793 billion.

In the first seven months of 2018, the target of the state budget revenue fell short of 3%.