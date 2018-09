Ukraine has paid a USD-110-million coupon on eurobonds.

The press service of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The payment was made on September 25.

The maturity date is 2032.

In September 2017, Ukraine completed the placement of Eurobonds for USD 3 billion, and USD 1.3 billion was transferred into the State Treasury's accounts.

The operation involving purchase of government external loan bonds worth a total of USD 1.68 billion maturing in 2019 and 2020 was completed.

This was Ukraine's first market securities placement since 2013.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine annually placed 5-year Eurobonds worth USD 1 billion guaranteed by the government of the United States at low yield rates in the period of 2014-2016.

The holders 13 of Ukraine's 14 Eurobonds worth a total of USD 14.36 billion and EUR 600 million accepted Ukraine's offer to restructure the Eurobonds in October 2015.

The restructuring offer involves exchanging 80% of the existing Eurobonds for new Eurobonds with extension of the maturity by four years and exchanging 20% for government derivatives, on which payments in the period of 2021-2040 will depend on the GDP growth rate.

New sovereign Eurobonds were issued for a total of USD 11.95 billion on November 12 with maturities in the period of 2019-2027 and a yield rate of 7.75% per annum and government derivatives were issued for USD 2.92 billion.

Russia, which refused to restructure Eurobonds worth USD 3 billion, is suing Ukraine for redemption of the Eurobonds.